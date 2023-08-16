Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLSNY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

