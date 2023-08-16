Teresa Briggs Sells 9,720 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $125,776.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. 870,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,735. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

