Terra Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $162.20 million and approximately $48.13 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002499 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 349,630,364 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

