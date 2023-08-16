TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,343.04% and a negative return on equity of 149.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

TFFP stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, insider Zamaneh Mikhak purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,615 shares in the company, valued at $203,653.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zamaneh Mikhak purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $185,000 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFF Pharmaceuticals

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.