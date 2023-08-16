The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 324.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Allstate by 15.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

