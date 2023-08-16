The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $232.20 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

