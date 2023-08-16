The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Down 14.0% in July

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,830,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 23,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,602,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $262.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.