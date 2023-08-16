The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 64,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. 10,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Bancorp by 467.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Bancorp by 8,137.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Stories

