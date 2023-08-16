The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,831. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.11 and a 200-day moving average of $249.52.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,510 shares of company stock valued at $72,335,743. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

