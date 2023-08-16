The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 4.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 451,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 44,694 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,407. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

