The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.46. 3,840,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,804,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $124.48. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

