Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Block by 80.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 23,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Block by 11.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $26,226,000. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Block by 8.2% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.
Block Stock Performance
SQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. 1,635,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,593,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $89.97.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Block
In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
