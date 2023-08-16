Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after purchasing an additional 988,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $130.44. 3,431,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,795,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

