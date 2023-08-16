Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. 7,978,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,533,984. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

