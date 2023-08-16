Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. 3,100,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,231,457. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

