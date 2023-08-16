TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196,925 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $27,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,017. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.1 %

ITCI stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

