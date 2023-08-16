TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $32.75 Million Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 396,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,752,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,226,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,248,000 after buying an additional 68,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,946,000 after buying an additional 132,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAN opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

