TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TJX opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

