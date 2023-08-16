Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $1,349,660.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,349,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,979.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Toast Stock Performance
Shares of Toast stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.73.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Toast
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Toast by 99,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
