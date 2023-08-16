Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $1,349,660.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,349,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,979.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOST

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Toast by 99,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.