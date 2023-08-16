Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $30,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5,249.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,942 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $10.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,029. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average is $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

