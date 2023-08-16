Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $45,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,565,000 after buying an additional 349,165 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,053,000 after buying an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.74. 1,210,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,854. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

