Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $23.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $2,868,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

CB stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,491. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

