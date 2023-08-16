Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Update

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Torrid Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:CURV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 143,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. Torrid has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.16 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CURV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Torrid

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,428 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Torrid by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.