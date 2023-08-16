Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $204.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,397. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $209.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.83 and a 200-day moving average of $184.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

