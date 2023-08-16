Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, reports. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 189.65% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.
Transphorm Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. 68,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,126. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of Transphorm stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Transphorm from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGAN
About Transphorm
Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Transphorm
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.