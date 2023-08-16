Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, reports. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 189.65% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Transphorm Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. 68,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,126. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of Transphorm stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,101,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 216,878 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transphorm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Transphorm by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 145,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transphorm by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 218,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Transphorm from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Further Reading

