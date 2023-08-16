Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 113,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.59. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $89,689.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,125,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,603,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $89,689.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,125,965 shares in the company, valued at $46,603,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,064.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,526,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,101,889.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,547 shares of company stock worth $3,308,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

