Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

