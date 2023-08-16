Tredje AP fonden Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 312.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Zillow Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $330,803.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,552. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

