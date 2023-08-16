Tredje AP fonden Has $6.57 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,275 shares of company stock worth $20,859,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $402.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $408.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

