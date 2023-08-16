Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.