Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.3 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.