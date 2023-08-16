Tredje AP fonden Purchases 984 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $222.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.59. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

