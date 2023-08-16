Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.2 %

PH stock opened at $408.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.