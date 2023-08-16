Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. 3,878,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,325. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

