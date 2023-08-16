TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.42 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.42 billion and $181.68 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001674 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001075 BTC.

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,455,900,641 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

