TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading Down 0.2%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.75. 3,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 14,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $63.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,222,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,934,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned about 45.30% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

