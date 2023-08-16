Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 6.6%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. 542,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,264,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after acquiring an additional 478,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,905,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,277,000 after buying an additional 691,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after buying an additional 849,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,814 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.