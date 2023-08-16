Ulta Beauty, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.67. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $25.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.5 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $456.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.82. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

