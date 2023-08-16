Ultra Market Cap Reaches $61.07 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $61.07 million and $1.41 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,112.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00755297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00113430 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017205 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00027115 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17976583 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,277,895.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

