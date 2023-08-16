Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Trading Down 6.5 %
NASDAQ UNB opened at $22.25 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.80.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
