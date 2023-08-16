Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ UNB opened at $22.25 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

