United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 388,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 194,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,043. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

