Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE:UTI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. 43,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.21 million, a PE ratio of 210.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 262,658 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,808.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,038.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 25,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

