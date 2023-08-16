US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,250 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 2.44% of US Foods worth $201,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 4,092.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after buying an additional 790,362 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in US Foods by 1,358.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in US Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,636,000 after purchasing an additional 692,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 1,915,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

