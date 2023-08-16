USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $105.38 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $105.38 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,869.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $204.94 or 0.00709900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00106986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00026769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000609 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

