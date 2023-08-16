Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

