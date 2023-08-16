Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,728,000. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VEA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,994. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

