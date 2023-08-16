Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 23.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $406.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,407. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.50. The company has a market capitalization of $325.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

