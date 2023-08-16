VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 152,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,346,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
VCI Global Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88.
VCI Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.
Institutional Trading of VCI Global
About VCI Global
VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.
