VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 152,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,346,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

VCI Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88.

VCI Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of VCI Global

About VCI Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VCI Global stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VCI Global Limited ( NASDAQ:VCIG Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of VCI Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

