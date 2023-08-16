Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2023

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Verastem Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Verastem stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 137,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. Verastem has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 19.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verastem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 104.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

