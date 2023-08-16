Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Get Verastem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSTM

Verastem Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Shares of Verastem stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 137,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. Verastem has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 19.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verastem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 104.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.