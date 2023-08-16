Veritas Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,921,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 67,090 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.46% of CVS Health worth $440,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.21. 1,800,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,956,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

